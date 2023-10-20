Rams to promote another RB from the practice squad ahead of Week 7 vs. Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, but before they do, HC Sean McVay is tasked with finding an answer at running back amid several injuries suffered in Week 6.

Lead back Kyren Williams, who broke out this season following the struggles and subsequent trade of Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, went down with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, his backup Ronnie Rivers was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. That left LA scrambling, signing veterans Royce Freeman, Myles Gaskin, and now, Darrell Henderson to the active roster ahead of Sunday.

Freeman has bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad for the Rams in 2023, though he has yet to play his first offensive snap in the season. Since being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Freeman has been a bit of a journeyman, playing for both the Panthers and Texans over the 2021 and 2022 seasons prior to joining the Rams. Freeman’s last start came in Week 16 of the 2022 season with the Texans, totaling just 38 yards on 17 touches against a challenging Titans defense, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry over the course of his career.

Gaskin, conversely, had played with the Miami Dolphins for the first four seasons of his career after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s played just one full season to date back in 2021, where he notched 10 starts in 17 games for the Dolphins, totaling 846 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns.

Perhaps the most interesting name of all to watch will be that of Henderson, who had played under McVay with the Rams in each of his first four seasons prior to being released last November in a somewhat surprising move from the team. He’s started 28 games for the Rams in his career, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt since drafted in 2019.

What the rotation of these running backs may look like remains a big question mark ahead of Sunday’s game, but the absence of the Rams’ preferred runners could be a plus for the Steelers, who are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game to opposing offenses.