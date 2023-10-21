Best player prop bets for Steelers vs. Rams in Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers are traveling out west to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, with kickoff set for Sunday, October 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET. These could not be two offenses on

Looking to get in on the action? Here are three player props to consider for the Steelers-Rams game in Week 7.

Kenny Pickett OVER 215.5 passing yards (-115)

The LA Rams haven’t been a pushover secondary in 2023 despite the fact that they’re significantly inexperienced. However, this isn’t the toughest secondary the Steelers have faced yet this season, and Pickett has surpassed this yardage total in all but one game so far this season. Those matchups came against some of the league’s best defenses including the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. His lone miss came against the Houston Texans, where he left the game early with a knee injury.

Diontae Johnson OVER 4.5 receptions (+110)

Week 7 officially marks the return of Steelers WR Diontae Johnson after a four-week stint on injured reserve following a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1. His absence has been felt in a big way, too, as they’ve continued struggling to move the ball. Despite the “Pickett to Pickens!” connection that continues to develop, Johnson has been Pickett’s favorite target, averaging over seven targets per game from the second-year quarterback.

Despite playing just 43% of offensive snaps in Week 1, his only game played so far in 2023, Johnson had already amassed three receptions. Despite the Steelers’ strengths on defense, particularly when it comes to the pass rush. Sitting as three-point underdogs up against one of the league’s most potent pass attacks, the game script should be conducive for a relatively high passing volume.

Matthew Stafford OVER 1.5 rushing yards (-125)

At the age of 35, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t exactly much of a rusher, but his occasional willingness to scramble and the productivity opposing quarterbacks have had on the ground against this Steelers defense make 1.5 rushing yards an intriguing line.

Through five games this season, the Steelers have allowed every single opposing quarterback to manage seven or more rushing yards, including pocket statue Jimmy Garoppolo. Even 49ers Brock Purdy managed a career-high 20 rushing yards against the Steelers after a previous career-high of seven rushing yards in a single game. Stafford has averaged 8.5 rushing yards per game this season, surpassing 1.5 rushing yards in five of six games in 2023.