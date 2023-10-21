Aaron Donald has played for the Los Angeles Rams for a decade. However, he hasn’t lost touch with his Pittsburgh roots.

The future Hall of Famer still considers himself a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team he idolized during his childhood.

“We all grew up big Steelers fans,” Donald said. “I still consider myself a Steelers fan, obviously, until we got to play them. I still look to see if they’re doing good. I’m still a Steelers fan myself until we got to suit up and play against them. So my whole family is still Steelers fans, but now more Rams fans but it’s pretty cool.”

Donald grew up in Pittsburgh, graduating from Penn Hills High School and attending college at Pitt, so it’s cool to see how he still follows the Steelers after all this time.

Sunday will mark the third time Donald has faced the Steelers in his career and the first time in Los Angeles. In 2015, the Steelers visited the Rams in their final season in St. Louis. In 2019, the Rams went to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers.

Donald is still searching for that first win against his childhood team, as the Rams are 0-2 against the Steelers in his career. In fact, the Rams are looking for their first win against the Steelers since 2003. Pittsburgh has won the last four meetings in the series.

Perhaps Donald will finally capture that win on Sunday when the two teams face off at SoFi Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET.