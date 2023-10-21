Terrible Towel Tales: Terrell Suggs misses intense Steelers-Ravens rivalry

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Steelers will likely start Dan Moore Jr. against the Rams on Sunday. However, the team will trade-off with that, as first-round tackle Broderick Jones will sit with Moore back. While Jones has played well, the more concerning part of the deal is that Moore has struggled mightily. In 2022, he played well at times, although inconsistent. But Moore has had the floor fall out from under him in 2023, registering as one of the worst tackles in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. On Friday, PFF highlighted Moore as one of the least-improved players that have regressed from 2022 to 2023. They highlighted his concerning grade trend, which went from 62.4 in 2022 to 29.3 so far in 2023. Not only that, but his pressure statistics are subpar.

Did you actually hate the players on the Steelers, or did you just hate them because they were the Steelers and you were the Ravens? It went hand-in-hand, especially with guys like Hines Ward and James Harrison. We didn’t like them. It wasn’t a hate, like if we saw them on the street we weren’t going to get in a brawl. Nah, it wasn’t that kind of hate. It was a football rivalry. Their flag vs. our flag kind of thing. What are your favorite memories from that rivalry? Definitely coming out with the gladiator mask. Definitely Jarret Johnson hitting Hines Ward. Definitely Bart Scott hitting Ben Roethlisberger. Definitely Haloti [Ngata] breaking Ben’s nose. We had some battles! Yeah, they’re our rivals. Yeah, we don’t like them. But we had a tremendous amount of respect for each other because we brought so much out of each other, you know what I mean? I hear it all the time—especially from Steeler fans, oddly enough—we miss the old days! We miss the battles! It was good to be appreciated.