College Gameday Open Thread: Week 8

Welcome to College Gameday, folks! Week 8 is here and the day starts off with a banger.

Here’s a look at your Top 25:

No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 3 Ohio State: 12 p.m. ET on Fox

UCF vs. No. 6 Oklahoma: 12 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 22 Air Force vs. Navy: 12 p.m. ET on CBS

Washington State vs. No. 9 Oregon: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Alabama: 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

South Carolina vs. No. 20 Missouri: 3:30 p.m. ET on SECN

North Texas vs. No. 23 Tulane: 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Minnesota vs. No. 24 Iowa: 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC

No. 8 Texas vs. Houston: 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Virginia vs. No. 10 UNC: 6:30 p.m ET on CW Network

No. 13 Ole Miss vs. Auburn: 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 2 Michigan vs. Michigan State: 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Army vs. No. 19 LSU: 7:30 p.m. ET on SECN

No. 14 Utah vs. No. 18 USC: 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Arizona State vs. No. 5 Washington: 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1

No. 25 UCLA vs. Stanford: 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Let us know what you’re watching and join your fellow Steelers fans to talk ball!