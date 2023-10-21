Saturday Night Open Thread: Ramming Speed

Fall has begun here, in all its glory. The leaves are changing and throwing out some amazing colours. The sun is out, the air is crisp, and Mrs Canuck is wanting to go camping. This time of year… it’s got this vibe… it’s so like, wholesome (man I couldn’t resist, lol). Anyway, the beautiful weather is perfect for almost any outdoor activity including FOOTBALL!

Outside of the real Aaron of football, which Ram would you love to see in a Steeler’s uni? Are days like today (mid-50s with the sun shining) the best of football? Should it be warmer, colder, snowing or even raining? Does it depend on if you’re watching vs. playing? What specific improvement are you looking for coming off the bye week? One of the Supervisors at work last night thought an employee from a different department might be dunk. I went out and assessed him and after talking to him it was simply a case of him being exhausted. Have you ever been drunk at work or had to deal with a coworker/ employee that was? Fall weather equals soup for many people. Discuss your fav soup, share your fav recipe or tell us why soup just sucks!

Bonus!

Since I likely won’t be able to chime in tonight I will answer 4…

I was working the afternoon shift and I got a call from a supervisor. She was concerned employees was drunk. We got the employee off the floor and put her into a small boardroom. We let her sit in there for a few minutes and eventually got a union rep. This was a trick I learned because sometimes you could smell it the moment you walked in the room. Unfortunately, the odour wasn’t there when we walked in. We proceeded to have a discussion and based on that it was rather obvious that she wasn’t indeed “unfit for work”.

I asked the union rep to step out, and she (the union rep) disputed our assertion that the employee was indeed unfit. When I pointed out to the union rep that the employee had her bustier on backward, she could only laugh and say “ Oh, I hoped you didn’t see that.”