Steelers activate WR Diontae Johnson, place TE Pat Freiermuth on injured reserve

The Steelers got some good and bad news on Saturday morning. The team announced that they have activated starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. However, starting tight end Pat Freiermuth has been placed on injured reserve.

In the same announcement, the Steelers also made the release of wide receiver Gunner Olszewski official.

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury in the Steelers’ Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He was placed on injured reserve and missed the team’s next four games. Johnson opened his 21-day practice window on Monday and has now been added back to the Steelers’ active roster. His return should be a boost to Pittsburgh’s struggling offense.

Freiermuth re-aggravated a hamstring injury that he suffered in the Steelers’ Week 4 loss to the Texans in practice this week. He was downgraded to OUT against the Rams, and will now miss at least four games on injured reserve.

Johnson’s activation only fills one of the roster spots vacated by Freiermuth and Olszewski, meaning the Steelers still have one open slot on their 53-man roster. Running back Anthony McFarland Jr., who is currently on injured reserve, also opened up his 21-day practice period on Monday.

The Steelers play at the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.