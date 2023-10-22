Steelers vs. Rams: How to watch, TV schedule, coverage map, online streaming and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed out to the City of Angels this week following a much-needed bye week and the opportunity to get healthy. After missing a number of key contributors in Week 5, the Steelers will be happy to get back a number of starters in the mix, including WR Diontae Johnson. The Rams, meanwhile, are piloting one of the league’s most dominant pass attacks, with receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua ready to push this Steelers defense to the limit. Who will win out?

Here’s all of the info you need to know on how to watch the Steelers-Rams game in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.

How to watch Steelers vs. Rams in Week 7

Date: Sunday, October 22

Kickoff time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox app, Fox Sports app, YouTube TV, Fubo

Week 7 broadcast map

Steelers-Rams will air locally on Fox in jurisdictions indicated in blue.

In local markets (indicated in blue), the Steelers-Rams game will air on Fox, also available to watch on the Fox and Fox Sports apps with a valid cable login for those within the broadcast map.

Those who are in the local viewing areas for the game (find the Week 7 broadcast map above) will be able to watch the game on the NFL+ even if they don’t have access to watch Fox. An NFL+ subscription, which allows users to watch live local and primetime games in the regular and postseasons, with additional access to watch NFL Network, is available for $6.99 per month or $39.99 annually.