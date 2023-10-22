Fall Out Boy’s cover of Billy Joel has been getting a lot of radio airplay recently, but I’m not in love with the update. I thought I’d give it a black and gold spin, so please enjoy the world premiere of “Yinz Didn’t Start the Fire.”

Joey Porter... William Gay...

Terry Bradshaw... Zereoue...

Darren Perry... Jordan Berry... David Decastro

Andy Russel... Jason Gildon...

Yancey Thigpen... Kendall Simmons...

Cameron Heyward... Connor Heyward... Greene comma Mean Joe

Slash... Duck... Bubby B....

Big Snack’s on the PUP...

B-Mac breaks up Reggie Wayne

Troy’s speech at the Hall Of Fame

Deebo’s pick In 43

Woodson’s got a healed knee

Kemoeatu... Fuamatu-Ma’afala... Ball Game...

Yinz didn’t start the fire. It was always burning since the towels were twirling…

Yinz didn’t start the fire. But we’re still beholden to the black and golden…

Tony Dungy... Todd Haley... Harbaugh with the Hail Mary

David Little... Bryan Hinkle... Harrison punt block...

Bettis fumble goal line... Tomlin crossed the sideline...

Wallace keeps the dream alive... Wildcat walkoff...

Bill Nunn... Eric Green... AB’s got a winning lean

Donnie Shell & Jack Ham... Pressley Harvin... Guy and Stan

Dick Lebeau’s deception... Deshea’s Interception...

Quiver Quake... Carnell Lake... Immaculate Reception

Yinz didn’t start the fire. It was always burning since the towels were twirling…

Yinz didn’t start the fire. But we’re still beholden to the black and golden…

Taylor picks off Hasselbeck... Tommy Maddox comeback

Ryan Clark... Myron Cope... Jim Clack... Chris Hope...

Willie Parker’s TD run... Danny Smith is chewing gum...

Big Ben To Santonio... Steelers Win The Super Bowl!

Rocky Blier cack From ‘Nam... OT walk off Mendenhall...

Marcus Gilbert... Faneca... Colbert trades for Minkah...

Mel Blount’s got a new rule... Fuqua’s got a new spool...

Tunch is in a new booth... Fans are chanting Frier-MUUTH...

Yinz didn’t start the fire. It was always burning since the towels were twirling…

Yinz didn’t start the fire. But we’re still beholden to the black and golden…

Wisenhunt and Pickett, Ken... Rooney goes to Ireland...

Hines Ward... Webster... Noll is crowned the emperor...

Frank becomes a general... Trickery from Randle El...

Vance Mac... Banaszak...Farrior... Charlie Batch...

Willie Williams 3rd down... Gary Russell’s touchdown..

Mason’s got a first-round grade... Better play some “Renegade”...

Yinz didn’t start the fire. It was always burning since the towels were twirling…

Yinz didn’t start the fire. But we’re still beholden to the black and golden…

Lambert’s Grin... Cowher’s Chin... TJ’s got a sack again...

Lynn Swann’s twinkle toes... Roethlisberger’s broken nose...

JuJu lays out Burfict... Perles playoff perfect...

Stallworth’s catch in 14... Bryant’s flip in Cincy...

Wagner with the INT... Boswell’s kicking 50s...

Timmons... Woodley... Bathroom brawls with Jeff Reed...

Turkey-eating Killer Bs... Pouncey and Dermontti...

Polkas at the parties... Six sticky Lombardis!

Yinz didn’t start the fire. It was always burning since the towels were twirling…

Yinz didn’t start the fire. But when we grow old, it will still be black and gold...

Kyle Chrise is the host of the Steelers podcast What Yinz Talkin’ Bout.