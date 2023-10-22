Steelers vs. Rams inactives: Who’s in, who’s out for Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams are just under 90 minutes out from kickoff, with each team having officially announced their Week 7 inactives. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out for Sunday afternoon’s game, kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Steelers Week 7 inactives

CB Darius Rush

OT Dylan Cook

NT Breiden Fehoko

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are missing two starters this week, including DT Cam Heyward (groin) and TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), both on the injured reserve, which is why they’re not listed as official inactives. Notably (though unsurprisingly), rookie cornerback Darius Rush, signed from the Chiefs’ practice squad earlier this week, is inactive in his first week with the team. WR Diontae Johnson is officially active after being activated from the injured reserve list after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1.

Rams Week 7 inactives

LB Nick Hampton

RB Myles Gaskin

DL Larrell Murchison

OL Zach Thomas

OT Warren McClendon

The LA Rams are missing two of their top running back options, both Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers on injured reserve with ankle and knee injuries, respectively. After re-signing Darrell Henderson earlier this week and elevating him from the practice squad, as well as veteran Royce Freeman, Myles Gaskin will take a backseat as the odd man out. Otherwise, the team will be with their starters, including cornerback Derion Kendrick, whose status was uncertain for Week 7 following an arrest earlier this week.