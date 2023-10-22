 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers vs. Rams, Week 7: First-half open thread

Join your fellow Steelers fans to chat all things Black & Gold in Week 7!

By Kate Magdziuk
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The second-half open thread is LIVE. Come join us!

Welcome back from the bye week, everyone! The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to roll in LA, taking on the Rams in hopes of remaining step in step with the Baltimore Ravens, who absolutely dominated the 5-1 Detroit Lions in the early game slate.

Join your fellow Steelers fans in the comments section to celebrate (or commiserate) all of the action in Week 7. As always, be respectful of your fellow Steelers fans and keep it clean! :)

Be sure to check back and follow along with BTSC throughout gameday for the latest news, updates and more on the Steelers!

Here we go!

