 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers vs. Rams, Week 7: Second-half open thread

Join your fellow Steelers fans to chat all things Black & Gold in Week 7!

By Kate Magdziuk
/ new
Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Welp. That half wasn’t ideal! The Steelers elect to receive the opening kick off and fail to accomplish anything with it, now entering halftime down six points with the Rams opening the half on offense. But hey, it could be worse, right?

Join your fellow Steelers fans in the comments section to celebrate (or commiserate) all of the action in Week 7. As always, be respectful of your fellow Steelers fans and keep it clean! :)

Be sure to check back and follow along with BTSC throughout gameday for the latest news, updates and more on the Steelers!

Here we go!

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...