Steelers LB Cole Holcomb exits with injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has held up to this point against the LA Rams, despite some decent yardage allowed to receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua early. The challenge of covering the Rams’ pass attack might have just become more difficult, however, as linebacker Cole Holcomb exited the game with what appeared to be a lower leg injury after a tackle.

Holcomb was able to walk off of the field under his own power, which is a positive sign, though he walked gingerly as he did so. Holcomb is tied for the second-most tackles on the Steelers defense, along with Kwon Alexander, including three tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles.