Steelers open as home underdogs once again in Week 8 vs. Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers will return home after a showdown out west to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, with kickoff set for Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m. ET. The Jaguars will travel into Pittsburgh having earned a few extra days of rest following a Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 7, a 31-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints to maintain their lead in the AFC South.

The Steelers, meanwhile, continue their own trend of managing to eke out wins, largely thanks to the defense’s ability to generate turnovers and put the offense in desirable field positions to close things out. Their 24-17 road win over the LA Rams once again showcased second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett’s ability to step up in big moments, having had just a single incompletion in the entire second half. After entering Week 7 without having scored a single rushing touchdown on the season, Pittsburgh has started to make up for it, with quarterback Kenny Pickett and running backs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris each scoring one of their own.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Steelers-Jaguars matchup in Week 8.

Jaguars vs. Steelers odds

Point spread: Steelers +2

Over/under: 41.5

Moneyline odds: Steelers +105, Jaguars -125

Prior to the start of the 2023 season, the Steelers were installed as 1-point home favorites in this game. However, the Steelers continued disappointments on offense in the 2023 season continue to keep them in the conversation as underdogs, even in their own home of Acrisure Stadium. The Jaguars (5-2) and Steelers (4-2) are each coming off their own wins respectively, but even the Steelers .667 record isn’t enough to earn the respect of oddsmakers to open up the week, sitting as three-point underdogs as the betting lines re-opened after the game.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.