WATCH: Steelers’ T.J. Watt nabs an interception to set up the TD

Steelers LB T.J. Watt continues to prove his worth as one of the highest-paid defenders in the league, nabbing an interception on the Rams’ opening drive in the second half, his seventh career pick.
TJ Watt INT!— NFL (@NFL) October 22, 2023
: #PITvsLAR on FOX
pic.twitter.com/3MYOvdoM6R
The 24-yard return from Watt landed the Steelers offense at the Rams’ 7-yard line, setting up a one-yard rushing touchdown from second-year QB Kenny Pickett — his first this season.
