WATCH: Steelers’ T.J. Watt nabs an interception to set up the TD

By Kate Magdziuk
T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Steelers LB T.J. Watt continues to prove his worth as one of the highest-paid defenders in the league, nabbing an interception on the Rams’ opening drive in the second half, his seventh career pick.

The 24-yard return from Watt landed the Steelers offense at the Rams’ 7-yard line, setting up a one-yard rushing touchdown from second-year QB Kenny Pickett — his first this season.

