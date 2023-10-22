WATCH: Steelers’ T.J. Watt nabs an interception to set up the TD

Steelers LB T.J. Watt continues to prove his worth as one of the highest-paid defenders in the league, nabbing an interception on the Rams’ opening drive in the second half, his seventh career pick.

The 24-yard return from Watt landed the Steelers offense at the Rams’ 7-yard line, setting up a one-yard rushing touchdown from second-year QB Kenny Pickett — his first this season.