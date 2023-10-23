Terrible Towel Tales: Levi Wallace is unplayable

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Steelers, Raiders and Packers entered Week 7 with three of the most disappointing offenses this season. But only Pittsburgh showed real signs of improvement during another wild Sunday in the NFL. Quarterback Kenny Pickett had his best performance of the season in the road victory against the Rams. The Packers, on the other hand, put together a flat performance in Denver, with a costly interception from Jordan Love. As for the Raiders, their defense was unable to bail out the offense again against an undrafted rookie quarterback in Chicago.

Enough is enough. We can’t see another play of Levi Wallace out there on defense for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following their bye week and with the rest of the AFC North looking strong, Mike Tomlin’s team is looking for a hot start against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7. But like he typically does, Wallace gave up a couple of crucial plays that led to points. Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford were not oblivious to where the best matchup would be. From the very first drive in the game, the Rams were looking to target Levi Wallace. Fortunately for the Steelers cornerback, Cooper Kupp opened the game with back-to-back dropped passes (something that is very out of the norm for the All-Pro receiver). Ultimately, it didn’t matter. LA still found a way to exploit the biggest weakness on the Steelers defense. Just before halftime, Wallace was dusted off the line of scrimmage by Puka Nacua. The impressive rookie receiver ran a drag route across the face of Wallace and took it for a big gain — largely because of Wallace’s lack of recovery speed.