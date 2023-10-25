Steelers Reacts: Gauging confidence in Kenny Pickett and the Steelers ahead of Week 8

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Steelers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 8 coming off yet another win which felt somewhat like a gift, even despite LB T.J. Watt playing out of his mind this season and Kenny “Clutch” Pickett posting yet another incredible fourth-quarter performance. Yet still, none of it seems sustainable.

So, as the Steelers sit at 4-2, just half a game back from tying for the lead in the AFC North. How are we feeling?

Rate your confidence in the team and in Pickett. Is he the quarterback of the future? Vote now and let us know your thoughts!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/VV0WRJ/">Please take our survey</a>

Be sure to check back on Fridays as we share the results of the fan polls!