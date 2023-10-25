3 starters miss practice for Steelers Wednesday ahead of Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers are prepping for Week 8’s showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, set to kick off from Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m. ET.

Coming out of the bye week, the Steelers were undoubtedly healthier than they were beforehand, with WR Diontae Johnson returning from a stint on injured reserve, posting five receptions for 79 receiving yards in their win over the LA Rams. Now, if only the Steelers could get All-Pro DT Cameron Heyward back in the mix... sooner rather than later!

Steelers Week 8 injury report: Wednesday, October 25

Full participant: RB Anthony McFarland (knee), LB Cole Holcomb (ankle)

Limited: CB Patrick Peterson (rest day)

DNP: OL Nate Herbig (illness), CB Levi Wallace (foot), LG Isaac Seumalo (rest day)

Ahead of Week 8, the injury report is mostly in good shape, with RB Anthony McFarland still looking to make his way back from injured reserve in the 21-day practice window. LB Cole Holcomb also participated in full on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 7 that forced him from the game briefly.

Most notable, of course, are the players who didn’t participate in the showdown, including OL Nate Herbig with an illness and a foot injury for CB Levi Wallace. Wallace played a season-low 72% of defensive snaps in Week 7, coinciding perhaps with a season-high 78% of snaps played for rookie Joey Porter Jr. Also of note is backup versatile offensive lineman Nate Herbig, who missed practice with an illness.