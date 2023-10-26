Terrible Towel Tales: Derrick Henry on his way to the AFC North?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers Get Bad Derrick Henry News | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
The Pittsburgh Steelers could welcome another superstar running back to the AFC North, making their biggest competition even more dangerous as they enter the second half of the season.
Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry is reportedly on the trade block, along with many other big names on the roster. And according to AtoZ Sport’s Buck Reising, the Baltimore Ravens are showing the most interest in the All-Pro running back.
WATCH: Are Steelers WRs Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin III holding back Kenny Pickett, passing game? | Pittsburgh Post Gazette
Explaining Matt Canada’s script, and why the Steelers don’t think it’s an issue | Mark Kaboly, The Athletic
“We’ve had struggles starting fast, but it has nothing to do with the openers,” quarterback Mason Rudolph said. “It has nothing to do with coaching. It has to do with playing ahead of the chains and execution.”
So, what exactly is scripting, or “openers?”
Tomlin laid it out succinctly Tuesday.
“We’re not completely married to it,” he said. “And no, it’s not always trying to hit a home run. Sometimes it’s information gathering. Sometimes it’s personnel exchanges to see how they match personnel or logistically how they deal with personnel exchanges: Who’s matching up with who? What are good matchups? What are they doing versus certain approaches to football?
