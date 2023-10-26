Terrible Towel Tales: Derrick Henry on his way to the AFC North?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

The Pittsburgh Steelers could welcome another superstar running back to the AFC North, making their biggest competition even more dangerous as they enter the second half of the season. Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry is reportedly on the trade block, along with many other big names on the roster. And according to AtoZ Sport’s Buck Reising, the Baltimore Ravens are showing the most interest in the All-Pro running back.