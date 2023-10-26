Buccaneers vs. Bills: Thursday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 8

The NFL season is nearing its halfway point, and Week 8 will kickoff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travelling to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Thursday Night Football.

The Bills enter this game in search of an identity on offense, and wondering how they let three games slip away this early on in the season. In need of a win ahead of a daunting second half schedule, this is as close to a must-win game as a Week 8 contest can get.

The Buccaneers are playing with house money. No one expected them to be relevant in 2023, and yet here they are. While they are 3-3, they are just a half game behind the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South. A win on Thursday combined with a Falcons loss would put them back on top.

Date: October 26, 2023

Where: Highmark Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 EST

TV channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video App

Point spread: Bills -9

O/U: 43.5

Moneyline: Bills -440, Buccaneers +340

Pick against the spread

Even with their recent struggles, the Bills are still third in the league in EPA/play and second in success rate. I expect to see a lot of Dalton Kincaid after by far his most productive game as a pro last week, and in light of the injury to Dawson Knox. The Buccaneers have been a fun story, but they struggle against good defenses. Neither team has been great at covering the spread this season, with Buffalo at 3-4 against the number and the Buccaneers at 3-3. I don’t expect a ton of points to be scored on Tampa’s end, and the Bills will be looking to make a statement after the loss to the Patriots.

The pick: Bills -9

Point total

The Buccaneers are 1-5 when it comes to hitting the over, which is tied for the worst record in the league. However, with the number set at 43.5, and the expectation being the Bills will put up a respectable amount of points, I’ll take the over in a 27-17 Bills win.

The pick: Over 43.5 points

