Analyst says Steelers should acquire Dalvin Cook or Derrick Henry

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and several players have their names highlighted as potentially being sent to a new team.

The Steelers are expected to make at least one move for help in the defensive backfield and/or for another wide receiver. However, one NFL analyst says the Steelers should trade for a Pro Bowl running back.

Former Tennessee Titans president, and current analyst for The 33rd Team, Jeff Diamond says Pittsburgh should acquire either Dalvin Cook or Derrick Henry.

A former #NFL GM has trade suggestions for eight teams that should be feeling pressure to make a move pic.twitter.com/p0FIpwm6Ga — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 26, 2023

The Steelers’ run game has been under the microscope once again this season, as they currently rank 28th in the league in yards per game and 24th in rush success rate.

Henry is currently in the final year of his contract with the Titans and is 10th in the NFL in rushing yards. Cook signed a one-year deal with the Jets during the preseason, and only has 109 yards on 39 carries this season.