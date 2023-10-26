Cam Heyward returns to practice

The Steelers are 4-2 and going into a three-game homestand from Weeks 8-10. Now, they are getting healthier, as well.

Cam Heyward returned to practice Thursday, the team announced.

Heyward remains on the reserved/injured list, but his 21-day window has opened. If he isn’t officially activated in those 21 days, then he cannot return for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Heyward suffered a groin injury in the Steelers’ Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which required surgery to repair.