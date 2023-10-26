 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers Thursday injury report: Diontae Johnson misses practice

Diontae Johnson misses practice in Thursday injury report.

By Jarrett Bailey
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Steelers’ Thursday injury report has been released, and multiple key names did not practice.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson sat out of practice after not being listed with an injury on Wednesday, It was classified as a hamstring injury, so this could very well just be a rest day and/or precaution to not aggravate Johnson’s injury from earlier this season.

Joey Porter Jr. was listed on the injury report with a calf injury. He was a limited participant.

The full injury report is as follows:

  • WR Diontae Johnson: DNP (Hamstring)
  • CB Joey Porter Jr.: LP (Calf)
  • RB Anthony McFarland: FP (Knee)
  • CB Levi Wallace: LP (Foot)- upgraded from DNP on Wednesday
  • LB Cole Holcomb: FP (Ankle)
  • OL Nate Herbig: FP (Illness)- upgraded from DNP on Wednesday
  • DL Cam Heyward: LP (Groin)- 21-day activation window opened
  • DL Larry Ogunjobi: DNP (Shoulder)

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...