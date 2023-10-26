Steelers Thursday injury report: Diontae Johnson misses practice

The Steelers’ Thursday injury report has been released, and multiple key names did not practice.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson sat out of practice after not being listed with an injury on Wednesday, It was classified as a hamstring injury, so this could very well just be a rest day and/or precaution to not aggravate Johnson’s injury from earlier this season.

Joey Porter Jr. was listed on the injury report with a calf injury. He was a limited participant.

The full injury report is as follows: