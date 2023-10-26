NFL Week 8 game picks from Behind The Steel Curtain

We are closing in on the midway point of the NFL season and this week’s slate features a matchup between two bitter NFC North rivals, a Los Angeles Rams team looking to break a two-game losing streak, and two of the AFC’s hottest teams squaring up in Pittsburgh. Allow me to help you try and win some cold hard cash courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers (+1.5)

Did you know these teams have combined to win 11 of the last 12 NFC North Titles? This should be another competitive game, as Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and the purple people eaters are SCALDING hot right now, having won three consecutive games after an 0-4 start.

On the other hand, the Packers have dropped three consecutive games after a 2-1 start. It will be their first time playing at home in Lambeau Field since September 28th, nearly a month ago.

The Packers have not scored a first-half touchdown in any of their last four games, so a hot start will be critical for quarterback Jordan Love, who has struggled recently. I expect a desperate Packers team to scratch and claw out a win on their home field.

Pick: Packers +1.5

Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys (-6)

This star-studded showdown features a Cowboys team coming off a bye, taking on a Rams squad who were upset at home by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dallas is currently on a 10-game winning streak at home, the longest in the NFL dating back to 2022. However, all-pro left tackle Tyron Smith showed up on the Cowboys injury report Thursday with a neck injury. Facing a ferocious Rams front featuring the likes of Aaron Donald is no easy task - even with Smith in the lineup.

Fun while it lasted.#Cowboys second injury report vs. Rams shows one addition: Tyron Smith limited with neck issue that's being treated with caution. pic.twitter.com/MwovvyWOeI — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) October 26, 2023

The Rams are also banged up - having lost running back Kyren Williams until at least Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals after he was put on IR with an ankle injury. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a resurgent season after a tumultuous 2022. The Rams are currently 6th in the NFL in yards per game offensively (365.1).

Because of their offensive prowess and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua fighting until the bitter end, I’m taking the Rams to cover the spread, although I think the Cowboys will win.

Pick: Rams +6

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5)

These are two of the hottest teams in the NFL, as the Jaguars have won four straight, and Pittsburgh hasn’t lost since October 1st. As we currently sit 63% of bettors are backing Jacksonville on the road, which is significant, because it’s the first time the Jaguars have been favored in Pittsburgh since 1999.

The biggest question for the Steelers is — can they continue to play turnover-free football? The Jaguars lead the league with 16 turnovers created this year, and the Steelers have only turned it over six times.

I expect quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be sharp, coming off 10 days rest after last playing in a win against New Orleans on October 19th. He will outduel Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Jaguars will extend their winning streak to five.

Pick: Jaguars -2.5

Here’s a look at how the rest of our team at Behind The Steel Curtain is betting!

