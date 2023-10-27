Friday Night Happy Hour: Week 8 Open Thread (Halloween Edition)

In honor of Halloween and all that is spooky, here is a tribute to the “King” of Horror, the Maine man: Stephen King. His works are known for inspiring terror, not of the unknown, but of inevitable and certain dread. Not only are his books amazing, but many terrifying adaptations have made it to TV and cinema. He has been called “both a storyteller and an inventor of startling images and metaphors, which linger long in the memory.”

He would tell you “Monsters are real, and ghosts are real too. They live inside us, and sometimes, they win.”

Gather up some liquid courage and have your last meal. A frightful 666 pack of horror novels question below.

CUJO

…it was amazing, wasn’t it, how bad you could hurt when there was nothing physically wrong.

The Steelers beat the Rams and are a respectable 4-2. Do the Steelers’ faults still “hurt you” or is there “nothing physically wrong” with our good record?

THE SHINING

Darling? Light, of my life. I’m not gonna hurt ya. I’m just going to bash your brains in.

Jaguars are up this weekend, and the Steelers often seem to be on the wrong side of big games against the Jags. Do you think the Steelers will be saying “Here’s…..Kenny!” and win vs the Jaguars? Make a prediction on how many 3-n-outs the offense has in the game.

PET SEMETARY

Cats were the gangsters of the animal world, living outside the law and often dying there. There were a great many of them who never grew old by the fire.

The Steelers have built quite a “semetary” over the past few weeks: Ravens, Rams, Dawgs (aka Browns), and Raiders are all buried. The Ravens and Dawgs may come back from the beyond. Do you think the Steelers can bury both of them again?

IT

‘They float,’ it growled, ‘they float, Georgie, and when you’re down here with me, you’ll float, too–’

Both DJ and George Pickens picked up flags for unsportsmanlike conduct this past week. George seems to be somewhat immature. He could get better or worse ( or both, see AB84). Years from now when we look back at #14, what you think ultimately floats down the drain: his play between the lines, his attitude/maturity, both or neither?

NEEDFUL THINGS

Not everybody believes in ghosts, but I do. Do you know what they are, Trisha?

She had shaken her head slowly.

Men and women who can’t get over their past . . . That’s what ghosts are.

This is your chance to vent. What in your life have you never gotten over?

MISERY

Writers remember everything...especially the hurts. Strip a writer to the buff, point to the scars, and he’ll tell you the story of each small one. From the big ones you get novels. A little talent is a nice thing to have if you want to be a writer, but the only real requirement is the ability to remember the story of every scar.

Do you have any cool scars? How’d you get them?

BONUS: THINNER

Cancer. sure, you bet, that’s it. He cursed me somehow...He had never been so afraid in his life.

Few things are more terrifying than cancer. October is breast cancer awareness month, but there are many types of cancer, and only 12 months. Check yourself and encourage the women in your life to get checked and take any unusual symptoms (sunburn that doesn’t go away, pain, lumps etc) seriously. Nobody regrets getting checked out early, but regret waiting too long.

If you are willing, please share who in your life has been impacted by cancer. If you can honestly answer, “No one I know”, please go buy a lottery ticket.

Quick answer copy/paste

1) Do the Steelers’ faults still “hurt you” or is there “nothing physically wrong” with our good record?

2) Do you think the Steelers win vs the Jaguars? Predict # of 3-n-outs the offense has in the game.

3) Do you think the Steelers can beat the Browns and Ravens again?

4) What will stink at the end of Pickens career: his overall play, his attitude/maturity, both or neither?

5) What in your life have you never gotten over?

6) Do you have any cool scars? How’d you get them?

BONUS: If you are willing, please share who in your life has been impacted by cancer.