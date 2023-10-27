Terrible Towel Tales: Where is Darnell Washington?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Paging Darnell Washington. Darnell Washington to the offense. I know it’s asking a lot for Pittsburgh Steelers coordinator Matt Canada to incorporate a new wrinkle into an offense he’s already struggling to manage. But with Pat Freiermuth sidelined for a while, it’s time to get the rook involved. He’s Pittsburgh’s only true tight end who’s played in an NFL game. Connor Heyward is a great gadget player and showed flashes in 2022, but Washington is strictly a tight end who has the talent (and desire) to block out the wazoo. And his towering 6-foot-7 stature should have Kenny Pickett drooling.

The Steelers’ longtime coach was asked what has led to the Steelers’ recent fourth-quarter success. Over the past two games (both wins), Pittsburgh has outscored the Ravens and Rams by a combined score of 28-0 in the fourth quarter. “We’re not scared,” Tomlin responded. “We play to win, we don’t play not to lose.” Tomlin added that his quarterback, Kenny Pickett, shares that mentality. It’s something that compelled the Steelers to select him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.