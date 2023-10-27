Jaguars vs. Steelers Week 8 game preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, with kickoff set for Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m. ET. Steelers fans have been pained by the Jaguars in recent years, having lost each of their last two home games against the franchise — including a painful home loss to Blake Bortles & Co. in the Divisional Round of the 2017-18 NFL Playoffs. Ouch.

It’s a new season, however; these two franchises could not be more different than they were the last time they played. It’s a clean slate for both, with the new eras of quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Kenny Pickett officially underway, with the Steelers looking to put this home losing streak to the Jaguars to a screeching halt.

Here’s a preview of all you need to know for the Jaguars-Steelers game in Week 8, including game information, injury updates, odds and more.

Jaguars vs. Steelers game info

Date: Sunday, October 29

Kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

TV channel: CBS (Broadcast map)

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 8 with a 4-2 record, continuing to struggle early in games on offense. OC Matt Canada has been under heavy scrutiny this season for the lack of scoring, and for good reason, as the team sits with the second-lowest first-down conversion rate at 23.1%, scoring the sixth-fewest points per game and averaging the second-fewest net yards per game on offense. Thankfully, the defense has held in crucial moments to stack the win column. T.J. Watt continues to be the centerpiece of it all, wrecking plays either up front on the line or in coverage (you read that right!) coming up with a crucial interception to set up a score.

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter Week 8 with a different kind of momentum, sitting with a 5-2 record atop the AFC South, enjoying a four-game win streak that the Steelers would undoubtedly love to snap. The Jaguars have enjoyed success in all three phases of the game, particularly on offense with QB Trevor Lawrence and a dominant group of skill position players with wide receivers Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley and running back Travis Etienne. The biggest issue to this point has been a lack of consistency between the three units, but when all of them are playing at their best, this will be one tough team to contend with.

Injury news and updates

The Pittsburgh Steelers came off the bye looking as healthy as they had all season long, but unfortunately, after Week 7’s win over the LA Rams, the injury report grew a bit longer. New on the injury report this week was WR Diontae Johnson, who did not practice Thursday with a hamstring injury, as well as a calf injury for CB Joey Porter Jr., and shoulder injury for DT Larry Ogunjobi. Porter Jr. has already expressed confidence that he’ll be out to play in Week 8, but the Ogunjobi and Johnson are names to monitor more closely. Ogunjobi has made several appearances on the injury report this season but is yet to miss a game. Johnson, however, is a concern, having just missed four weeks on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. His availability in practice on Friday will be crucial, as it was clear in Week 7 just how much his presence was missed within the offense.

Though the Jaguars have seven players who have been limited with various injuries through the week, including QB Trevor Lawrence, the only player still sitting out of practice is WR Zay Jones, dealing with a knee injury. Relatively speaking, however, the team is overall looking a bit healthier than the Steelers have to date this season. Even in Week 7, when Lawrence was managing a knee injury on a short week having played on Thursday Night Football, he showed off some wheels, posting a season-high 59 rushing yards against the Saints.

Jaguars vs. Steelers odds

Point spread: Steelers +2.5

Over/under: 41

Moneyline odds: Jaguars -142, Steelers +120

Week 8 officially marks the fifth game that the Steelers have been underdogs this season, and yet somehow, this team has managed a 4-1 record as underdogs to snag the upset week in and week out. Even considering that, the public is still backing the Jaguars to both win and cover the spread at -2.5

Interestingly, though the majority of bettors (57%) wagering on the point total are smashing the over, 62% of the total money wagered on the point total is coming in on the under, suggesting sharp money is expecting a low-scoring affair.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.