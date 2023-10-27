Steelers’ Diontae Johnson, Cam Heyward log full practices, TJ Watt limited Friday ahead of Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their final practice report and injury designations Friday ahead of Week 8’s showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Officially questionable are cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr.(calf), Levi Wallace (foot) and James Pierre (ankle). Pierre was a late addition to the report, having practice all week before missing Friday’s practice with a new ankle injury. Pierre’s role has primarily been with special teams this season, having played just two total snaps on defense through the first six games.

Here’s a look at the full report from Friday, October 27.

Steelers Week 8 practice report: Friday, October 27

Full: WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee), LB Cole Holcomb (ankle), OL Nate Herbig (illness), DT Larry Ogunjobi (shoulder), DT Cam Heyward (Groin/injured reserve)

Limited: CB Joey Porter Jr. (calf), CB Levi Wallace (foot), LB T.J. Watt (heel)

WR Diontae Johnson and DT Larry Ogunjobi logging full practices ahead of Week 8 is great news, as they both popped up as DNPs on Thursday’s injury report. Also notable is the full practice for DT Cam Heyward, who’s been on injured reserve with a groin injury, having had his 21-day practice window activated this week.

Fans shouldn’t be too concerned with LB T.J. Watt’s heel injury, having been listed with the same just last week, but notably did not seem to limit him in the game.