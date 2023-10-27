 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable for Week 8 vs. Steelers

The status of Jacksonville’s pro bowl quarterback is up in the air.

By Mike Nicastro
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

NFL injury reports are in — and Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially listed by the team as questionable to suit up on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Lawrence had a full week of “rest” since the last time he took the field — a 34-28 win over the New Orleans Saints on October 19th.

Lawrence sustained a left knee injury in Jacksonville’s win over the Colts a few weeks ago and it was a toss-up if he would play leading up to the aforementioned contest in New Orleans.

While he is listed as questionable, there has been no indication of an injury setback, and I’d be shocked if he didn’t suit up on Sunday.

Here was Lawrence today speaking to the media about the game:

How do you feel about the Steelers chances if Lawrence does ultimately suit up in this clash of AFC playoff contenders?

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...