Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable for Week 8 vs. Steelers

NFL injury reports are in — and Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially listed by the team as questionable to suit up on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) officially questionable to play vs. Steelershttps://t.co/FeESl9ztxv pic.twitter.com/PMxeKLLIy9 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 27, 2023

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Lawrence had a full week of “rest” since the last time he took the field — a 34-28 win over the New Orleans Saints on October 19th.

Lawrence sustained a left knee injury in Jacksonville’s win over the Colts a few weeks ago and it was a toss-up if he would play leading up to the aforementioned contest in New Orleans.

While he is listed as questionable, there has been no indication of an injury setback, and I’d be shocked if he didn’t suit up on Sunday.

Here was Lawrence today speaking to the media about the game:

Here’s Trevor Lawrence On playing in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/m7gCRj5WWE — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) October 26, 2023

How do you feel about the Steelers chances if Lawrence does ultimately suit up in this clash of AFC playoff contenders?