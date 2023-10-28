Best player prop bets for Jaguars vs. Steelers in Week 8

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8, kicking off from Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m. ET. If you’re looking to get some skin in the game, here are three Jaguars-Steelers player props to consider wagering on for Sunday’s game.

Kenny Pickett OVER 218.5 passing yards (-115)

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett hasn’t been the most productive passer so far in his short career. However, in 2023, he has been one of the league’s most consistent in terms of passing yard production. Incredibly, to date, Pickett has thrown for between 222 and 235 passing yards in each of the five games he’s started and finished so far this season. A matchup against the Jaguars in Week 8 should be conducive to that trend continuing.

So far this season, the Jaguars rank second in the league allowing an average of 273 passing yards to opposing offenses per game. That’s not necessarily a testament to poor coverage, either, having allowed the eighth-lowest expected points added (EPA) per dropback at -0.14. It is a testament to the way teams are attacking them, facing the third-highest pass-play percentage in the league to date. Teams have generally struggled to establish the run against this Jaguars defense, which should again be the case with the Steelers in Week 8, forcing Pickett into passing situations to help bettors hit the over.

George Pickens longest reception OVER 22.5 yards (-115)

The big-play potential of Steelers WR George Pickens has been no secret over the course of his short career thus far. In fact, Pickens has logged a 20+ yard reception in a whopping 15 of 23 career games to this point. That’s big play potential! To date in 2023, Pickens has logged a 30+ yard reception in four of five games, making that longest reception prop of 22.5 receiving yards an intriguing one against the Jaguars.

So far this season, Jacksonville has allowed the ninth-most explosive plays of 15 or more passing yards in the league, having allowed a league-high 1,032 yards after the catch. Contirbuting to that is their 52 missed tackles on the season — the fifth-most in the NFL to this point in the season. Pickens leads the team with a 13.8 yard average depth of target, setting him up in a position to smash the over on this Week 8 prop bet.

Travis Etienne OVER 65.5 rushing yards (-115)

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has absolutely dominated for fantasy football managers this season, but not necessarily due to his rushing-yard totals; it’s thanks to his nose for the end zone, having scored two touchdowns in three separate games through seven weeks. He’s only exceeded the suggested 65-yard rushing total three times this year, but this week against the Steelers, he’ll likely make it a fourth.

So far this season, the Steelers' defense is allowing opposing rushers 4.7 yards per attempt, the sixth-most in the league, while allowing the second-most rushing yards after contact at 3.4 yards per attempt. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Steelers defense has allowed 0.9 rushing yards over expectation per carry, the fourth-most among defenses. Consider this a spot for Etienne to enjoy some more efficiency than he’s enjoyed to date this season, which should put him in position to exceed this rushing total, having had 18 or more carries in five of seven games so far this season.