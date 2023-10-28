The Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-2 coming into this weekend’s contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars and hope to extend their winning streak to three games.

In each of their victories this season, the Steelers have won by seven points or less, keeping fans on their toes week in and week out. However, the defense adopts that as part of their brand and emphasizes their ability to play their best when the game is close.

“We just call it Steelers football,” defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick said via the team’s website. “Every game is a tight game. The way we are built, we are built to keep the score low, give the ball back to our offense as much as possible and make the plays that we need to make when it comes to the fourth quarter.

“Most teams' formula is to keep points off the board and get the ball back to the offense as much as you can. As a defense, our responsibility is to not let the other team score. If that is what we have to do every week, that is what we have to do.”

A win is a win in the NFL and the Steelers have found ways to do that often enough to be in contention for a playoff spot at this point in the season. They currently sit 0.5 games behind the Baltimore Ravens for the division lead and have won each of their AFC North contests so far.

While Sunday’s game isn’t a divisional battle, playing against a playoff contender in the Jaguars should give the team a strong litmus test to find out where they are at this point in the season.

The Steelers host the Jags on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Acrisure Stadium.