Terrible Towel Tales: Brian Burns to Pittsburgh?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…
Steelers Named Favorite to Land Panthers Star LB | Noah Strackbein, Sports Illustrated
Could the Pittsburgh Steelers really pull off a blockbuster trade that would add even more star power to their outside linebacker room? One sportsbook believes they’re in the running for a Pro Bowl edge rusher.
While the Steelers are the favorites for Carolina Panthers defender Brian Burns, they’re amongst the top odds to make a trade for the former first-round pick. At BetOnline.ag, Pittsburgh currently has the fourth-highest odds to land Burns, sitting at 7/1.
How T.J. Watt is carrying on James Harrison’s dominant Steelers legacy | Brooke Pryor, ESPN
T.J. Watt remembers steering clear of fellow outside linebacker James Harrison in the locker room in the first few months after being selected No. 30 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.
By that point, Harrison had 13 years of NFL experience, one Defensive Player of the Year Award, five Pro Bowl selections and a 100-yard pick-six in Super Bowl XLIII. Though he was in the twilight of a prolific career, Harrison was already an all-time franchise great — and an all-time intimidator.
Steelers NFL trade deadline targets: Is there a tight end who makes sense? | Mark Kaboly, The Athletic
Omar Khan isn’t dismissing the possibility, but making a deal — particularly of the splashy variety that we’ve grown accustomed to from the newbie Pittsburgh Steelers general manager — likely isn’t atop his priority list heading into Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
If we’ve learned anything from Khan over his year-plus running the organization, it is that his phone is always on and he’s always willing to listen to offers. Now, making a deal at the trade deadline might be more far-fetched than last year because they don’t have a player they need to get rid of (Chase Claypool) or a glaring need at any one position except maybe tight end.
