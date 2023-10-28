Terrible Towel Tales: Brian Burns to Pittsburgh?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Could the Pittsburgh Steelers really pull off a blockbuster trade that would add even more star power to their outside linebacker room? One sportsbook believes they’re in the running for a Pro Bowl edge rusher. While the Steelers are the favorites for Carolina Panthers defender Brian Burns, they’re amongst the top odds to make a trade for the former first-round pick. At BetOnline.ag, Pittsburgh currently has the fourth-highest odds to land Burns, sitting at 7/1.

T.J. Watt remembers steering clear of fellow outside linebacker James Harrison in the locker room in the first few months after being selected No. 30 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. By that point, Harrison had 13 years of NFL experience, one Defensive Player of the Year Award, five Pro Bowl selections and a 100-yard pick-six in Super Bowl XLIII. Though he was in the twilight of a prolific career, Harrison was already an all-time franchise great — and an all-time intimidator.