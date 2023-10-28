Saturday Night Open Thread - Trick or Treat, Smell my Feet

Catching our last (?) camping trip of the season. The weather was perfect on both Thursday and Friday but reality hit overnight. Rain with temps around 10 (come on you can figure it out…) makes for a different camping experience.
However, while Mrs. Canuck and I spend a few more days camping, many youngsters will be waiting with great anticipation for Tuesday night. Candy, candy and more candy will be spilled out over kitchen floors and dining room tables to the great excitement of … dentists everywhere.
- With the trade deadline a topic of discussion, what are your thoughts? Do we buy? Sell? Both? Stand pat? Defend your answer, please.
- Give us your glass half-full assessment of our beloved team in black and gold so far this season.
- Mike Tomlin has a pretty good record off the bye week, yet so many here disparage him as a coach… what does his record off the bye say to you?
- Halloween costumes … do you still dress up for an adult party? If so, what was your best? If not, what was your favourite costume as a kid?
- Rank the following Halloween Treats… Reese's peanut butter cups, chips, Cheetos, candy apple, skittles and Hersey kisses?
