Saturday Night Open Thread - Trick or Treat, Smell my Feet

Catching our last (?) camping trip of the season. The weather was perfect on both Thursday and Friday but reality hit overnight. Rain with temps around 10 (come on you can figure it out…) makes for a different camping experience.

However, while Mrs. Canuck and I spend a few more days camping, many youngsters will be waiting with great anticipation for Tuesday night. Candy, candy and more candy will be spilled out over kitchen floors and dining room tables to the great excitement of … dentists everywhere.