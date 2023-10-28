 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers’ players hit with 5 fines following Week 7 win over Rams

Jaylen Warren, George Pickens, Damontae Kazee, and Diontae Johnson were all fined following Pittsburgh’s latest victory.

By Ryland Bickley
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) celebrates after a touchdown run in the second half during an NFL regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams on October 22, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Four Steelers players were fined by the NFL following their Week 7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, per Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now. Running back Jaylen Warren, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, and safety Damontae Kazee were each fined once, while receiver George Pickens was fined twice.

Warren was fined $48,556 for lowering his helmet in this play, which was not penalized in-game:

Warren is making $874,000 this year per Over the Cap, which averages to just over $51,000 per game before taxes.

David Canter, the president of Warren’s agency, GSE Worldwide, noted that the fine will be appealed.

It’s the second time this year Warren has essentially played a game for free following a hefty fine from the NFL.

As for the other fines, Johnson was fined $10,927 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Rams while Kazee was fined $11,806 for unnecessary roughness on a hit. Pickens was fined twice for a total of $17,050 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Overall, Steelers players had to pay a total of $88,339 to the NFL this week. The good news is, per NFL operations, the fine money will go towards charitable causes.

The Steelers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at home at 1 p.m. ET.

