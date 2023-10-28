Steelers’ players hit with 5 fines following Week 7 win over Rams

Four Steelers players were fined by the NFL following their Week 7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, per Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now. Running back Jaylen Warren, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, and safety Damontae Kazee were each fined once, while receiver George Pickens was fined twice.

Warren was fined $48,556 for lowering his helmet in this play, which was not penalized in-game:

Here’s the play that cost Jaylen Warren, wearing No. 30 and pass blocking here, a $48,556 fine for lowering the helmet. https://t.co/vBgXIlyVIu pic.twitter.com/YjJJOrdvq1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2023

Warren is making $874,000 this year per Over the Cap, which averages to just over $51,000 per game before taxes.

David Canter, the president of Warren’s agency, GSE Worldwide, noted that the fine will be appealed.

We will appeal as usual. Utterly ridiculous and overzealous. @Nunless2 is just playing the game the way it’s coached. https://t.co/E3UbdRezBk — David Canter (@davidcanter) October 28, 2023

It’s the second time this year Warren has essentially played a game for free following a hefty fine from the NFL.

Related Jaylen Warren fined entire game check for illegal use of helmet in Week 2

As for the other fines, Johnson was fined $10,927 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Rams while Kazee was fined $11,806 for unnecessary roughness on a hit. Pickens was fined twice for a total of $17,050 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Overall, Steelers players had to pay a total of $88,339 to the NFL this week. The good news is, per NFL operations, the fine money will go towards charitable causes.

The Steelers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at home at 1 p.m. ET.