Steelers vs. Jaguars: How to watch on TV, mobile, live stream, odds and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in Week 8, kicking off Sunday from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. The Jaguars enter this game on a four-game winning streak that the Steelers will hope to snap, coming off yet another fourth-quarter resurgence to reignite the hopes of fans once more.

Here’s all you need to know on how to watch the Jaguars vs. Steelers in Week 8.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Steelers

Date: Sunday, October 29

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS app with valid cable login, Paramount+, NFL+ in local markets

DraftKings odds: Steelers +2.5, O/U 41

Week 8 broadcast map via 506 sports

Jaguars-Steelers will air locally on CBS in jurisdictions indicated by the color red on the map below, meaning the great majority of the continental U.S. will have the game airing on local television.

In local markets, the Jaguars-Steelers game will air on CBS, also available to watch on the CBS app with a valid cable login for those within the broadcast map. For those outside of the area, the game will air on Paramount+ via their LIVE game options with a subscription for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Those who are in the viewing areas noted on the map above in red will be able to watch the game on the NFL+ even if they don’t have access to watch CBS. An NFL+ subscription, which allows users to watch live local and primetime games in the regular and postseasons, with additional access to watch NFL Network, is available for $6.99 per month or $39.99 annually.