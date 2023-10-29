Week 8 Late Sunday NFL Open Thread
- Cleveland Browns (4-2) @ Seattle Seattle (4-2) (-4): Could be a good game, but I can’t cheer for either.
- Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) @ Denver Broncos (2-5) (+7): This spread seems low.
- Baltimore Ravens (5-2) @ Arizona Cardinals (1-6) (+9.5): Looks like this one could be a nail-biter.
- Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) @ San Francisco (5-2) (-4): I cheered really hard against SF last week, I’m not cheering for either.
Let us know which game you’re watching.
Let’s sit back and enjoy some late games and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.
Loading comments...