 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 8: Late Sunday NFL Open Thread

Soccer edition.

By SNW
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Late Sunday NFL Open Thread

Let us know which game you’re watching.

Let’s sit back and enjoy some late games and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...