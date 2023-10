Chicago (2-5) at LAC (2-4) (-8.5): Week 8 Sunday Night Football Open Thread

Chargers getting 8.5 points? Not what I’d expect with two two-win teams going head to head.

Odds makers really must not like Chicago. I haven’t watched them play yet this season, so maybe I’ll know why in a couple of hours.

Join your fellow Steelers fans for the late-night comment thread.