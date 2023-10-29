Steelers’ Levi Wallace inactive for Week 8 vs. Jaguars, Joey Porter Jr. in

Just under 90 minutes out from Week 8 kickoff, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced their gameday inactives.

Notably for the Steelers, veteran cornerback Levi Wallace is out with a foot injury, putting rookie Joey Porter Jr. in line for what could be a significant workload against the Jaguars. Porter himself had been on the injury report this week, too, managing a calf injury coming off a career-high 53 snaps on defense in Week 7 against the Rams. Fans have clamored to get Porter more reps with the incredible success he’s found on limited snaps so far as a rookie, sitting as PFF’s 12th-best graded defender to date this season, allowing just a single reception on 10 targets this season, including one interception, which has amounted to a 0.0 passer rating allowed in coverage.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, will be without several starters in the secondary, including free safety Andre Cisco and cornerback Tyson Campbell. Despite playing cornerback, Campbell has also played a decent role in run defense, sitting as the Jaguars’ top-rated run defender per PFF. To date this season, Cisco has allowed a 56.0 NFL passer rating in coverage, including three interceptions on the season. Both absences could prove as huge breaks for the Steelers offense, which has struggled to get things rolling early on in games.

Also notable for Jacksonville this week were injuries to starting left tackle Walker Little (knee) and right guard Brandon Scherff (ankle). Little had missed each of the last two weeks after suffering that knee injury in Week 5 against the Bills. However, despite being active, there have been some reports from Jaguars’ media that he may not actually get the start, so that will be something to monitor.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium.

Steelers inactives

CB Levi Wallace (foot)

OT Dylan Cook

NT Breiden Fehoko

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd QB)

Jaguars inactives