Two top Jaguars defenders inactive vs. Steelers

The Steelers will catch a break when they face the Jaguars later this afternoon, as two of Jacksonville’s best defenders are inactive for Week 8.

Safety Andre Cisco and cornerback Tyson Campbell will both be out against the Steelers. Cisco has three interceptions on the season and is playing at a Pro Bowl level while Campbell is the team’s best cornerback.

The following players will be inactive for the Jaguars in today’s game:

5 S Andre Cisco

7 WR Zay Jones

32 CB Tyson Campbell

56 OLB Yasir Abdullah

70 OL Cole Van Lanen

93 DL Tyler Lacy — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 29, 2023

The thin secondary should open up more opportunities for George Pickens and Diontae Johnson on the outside.