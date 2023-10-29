 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Two top Jaguars defenders inactive vs. Steelers

The Steelers dodge two members of Jacksonville’s secondary

By Jarrett Bailey
Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Steelers will catch a break when they face the Jaguars later this afternoon, as two of Jacksonville’s best defenders are inactive for Week 8.

Safety Andre Cisco and cornerback Tyson Campbell will both be out against the Steelers. Cisco has three interceptions on the season and is playing at a Pro Bowl level while Campbell is the team’s best cornerback.

The thin secondary should open up more opportunities for George Pickens and Diontae Johnson on the outside.

