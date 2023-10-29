Two top Jaguars defenders inactive vs. Steelers

The Steelers will catch a break when they face the Jaguars later this afternoon, as two of Jacksonville’s best defenders are inactive for Week 8.
Safety Andre Cisco and cornerback Tyson Campbell will both be out against the Steelers. Cisco has three interceptions on the season and is playing at a Pro Bowl level while Campbell is the team’s best cornerback.
The following players will be inactive for the Jaguars in today’s game:— JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) October 29, 2023
5 S Andre Cisco
7 WR Zay Jones
32 CB Tyson Campbell
56 OLB Yasir Abdullah
70 OL Cole Van Lanen
93 DL Tyler Lacy
The thin secondary should open up more opportunities for George Pickens and Diontae Johnson on the outside.
