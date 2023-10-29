Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick ruled out with hamstring injury vs. Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers just can’t stay healthy, apparently, with All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick down with what appears to be a right hamstring injury in Week 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He entered the blue medical tent and headed to the locker room after the play, with Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee now in at safety.

He has officially been ruled out.

Fitzpatrick went down without any contact on the injury, with the field conditions looking a bit slippery amidst some heavy rain. It’s just yet another shakeup in the secondary this week, with starting cornerback Levi Wallace out with a foot injury, officially setting up rookie Joey Porter Jr. to make his first career start.

Hamstring injuries have been a problem for the Steelers this season, starting off with WR Diontae Johnson who went on injured reserve ahead of Week 2 to miss the following four games. TE Pat Freiermuth was also placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury just