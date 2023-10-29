Mitch Trubsiky in at QB for Steelers, Kenny Pickett ruled out in Week 8

2:58 p.m. update: Despite being designated as probable to return, backup QB Mitch Trubisky came in at quarterback for the Steelers to return from the half. Pickett has officially been ruled OUT.

2:52 p.m. update: Kenny Pickett has returned to the sidelined following the first half, wearing his helmet and throwing on the sideline. The Steelers reported that Pickett was evaluated for a rib injury and is expected to return.

Bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers just keeps on coming, as second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett went down with what appeared to be an upper-body injury just as the team began to drive ahead of halftime.

In a world where looking at the QB wrong gets you flagged for roughing the passer, a LEGITIMATE driving him into the ground gets no flag... pic.twitter.com/c7X1l4aR1G — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 29, 2023

As Sam Monsoon of PFF notes in his post containing the video, the play failed to draw a roughing the passer penalty, adding to the list of questionable calls the crowd in Pittsburgh has seen so far today.

Pickett got up on his own power but walked to the sideline clutching his chest/ribs area, walking straight back to the locker room. Backup Mitch Trubisky came in on the following play, attempting a single pass before an attempted field goal from Chris Boswell.

This marks the second significant injury for the Steelers, having already lost All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick with a hamstring injury, ruled out earlier in the game.