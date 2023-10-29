Steelers WR Diontae Johnson returns following injury in Week 8

UPDATE: Diontae Johnson returns to the game following his injury.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to receive bad news on the injury front, as WR Diontae Johnson is injured on the team’s first touchdown drive of the day, moving slowly off the field with assistance from two of the team’s staff members as he heads into the blue medical tent.

Prior to his departure heading into the fourth quarter, Johnson led the team with 14 targets, hauling in eight of those for 85 yards.

It’s unclear what injury he sustained on the play, but notably, he spent four games on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury, having just returned to the active lineup in Week 7 following the bye. He played well in the return, though did miss one day of practice leading into this game with the Jaguars, again listed with a hamstring injury.