Steelers open as 2.5-point home favorites against Titans in Week 9

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 for their third primetime game of the season, kicking off the week on Thursday Night Football. They’ll kick off from Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET, airing live on Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s a look at how betting odds have opened for the game and a look at both teams fresh off their respective games, with lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Steelers odds, Week 9

Point spread: Steelers -2.5

Over/under: 37.5

Moneyline odds: Steelers -148, Titans +124

Pittsburgh and Tennessee couldn’t be coming off of two more different performances, as the 3-4 Titans stunned the Falcons with a 28-23 win in Week 8 thanks to a stunning performance from second-round rookie quarterback Will Levis. Levis got the start in place of veteran Ryan Tannehill, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 6 and was ruled out for this contest despite having the bye to rest up.

Levis shined in his first career start, going 19 of 29 for 238 yards and four passing touchdowns. Three of those touchdown passes went to veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins, making him the fifth quarterback in NFL history to have thrown each of his first three touchdown passes to the same receiver, per ESPN. Levis’ production as a passer was a pleasant surprise for the Titans, having traded up to select him with the No. 33 overall pick in this year’s draft, just behind Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

If Levis gets the nod again in Week 9, he’ll pose yet another challenge to this Steelers secondary, who continue to allow lapses in coverage that could provide the opportunity for another big week for Levis, also a decent threat with his legs. In his final two seasons out of Kentucky, Levis scored 11 total rushing touchdowns. The Steelers fanbase might actually hope to see Tannehill, who had thrown just two touchdown passes all season, compared to the four Levis threw in his NFL debut.

The Steelers, meanwhile, enter Week 8 with a 4-3 winning record, though coming off a 10-point home loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On top of it being yet another brutal outing on offense, injuries to starting quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) and All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) only added insult to injury. It’s a tough position for Pittsburgh, particularly on a short week, which could give them an uphill battle to be ready in time for Thursday’s game. Week 9 marks just the second time this season that odds have re-opened to favor the Steelers.

Prior to odds for Titans-Steelers closing ahead of 2023 season kickoff, Pittsburgh was installed as four-point home favorites in Week 9 over the Titans. The Steelers moneyline odds were installed at -180, while the Titans moneyline odds sat at +150. More odds shifts could be on the horizon pending injury updates for the Steelers or regarding the status of Ryan Tannehill for Week 9.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.