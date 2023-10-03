Kenny Pickett injury update, Dan Moore Jr. OUT, and more Steelers injury news ahead of Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face the 3-1 Baltimore Ravens at home in Week 5, but before they get there and eventually their Week 6 bye, they’ve got several injuries HC Mike Tomlin provided several injury updates regarding the health of QB Kenny Pickett on Tuesday, ahead of preparations for Sunday’s game.

Pickett, who was ruled out with a knee injury in Week 4, was described as having a “bone bruise” with Tomlin noting plans for him to participate in practice in some capacity ahead of Week 5’s game against the Ravens. Tomlin noted, “The more functional and more comfortable he is, the more work he’ll get. Then, as we push forward toward the game, the quality of his work will be a determining factor on his availability.” If he’s unable to start, veteran QB Mitch Trubisky would be the next man up.

Tomlin also addressed several other injury updates, including the fact that LT Dan Moore Jr. is dealing with a knee sprain and will be out for Week 5.

TE Pat Freiermuth, who suffered a hamstring is considered doubtful, which is unsurprising following previous reports he could miss 2-3 weeks with the injury.

DT DeMarvin Leal remains in the concussion protocol.

P Pressley Harvin III continues managing a hamstring that held him out of Week 4 and will be assessed later in the week.

Most promising of the updates Tomlin offered Tuesday was regarding OG James Daniels, who Tomlin says, “He is looking much better with his groin injury. He’ll probably participate at some level, and we’ll let the amount of that participation and the quality of that participation be our guide in terms of his gameday availability.”