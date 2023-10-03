Dan Moore Jr. out indefinitely with knee injury; now it’s Broderick Jones time

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin noted that starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. would be out for Week 5 in his Tuesday press conference, but it appears the injury is much more long-term than we’d think. Moore suffered a sprained knee in Week 4’s loss to the Texans

That means that Steelers first-round pick Broderick Jones will officially get his first career start in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s unfortunate timing for a first start, going up a Ravens defense that ranks second in the league with 15 sacks through four games, but at the very least, fans will get what they’ve been clamoring for. In limited playing time following Moore’s exit in Week 4, Jones struggled a bit, allowing three pressures and two QB hits, ranking 154th among 186 offensive linemen with a 39.9 PFF pass-blocking grade.