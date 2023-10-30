Lions vs. Raiders: Monday Night Football picks, odds, more for Week 8

This week’s Monday Night Football matchup features the Detroit Lions (-7.5) taking on the Las Vegas Raiders (+7.5) at Ford Field.

The Lions enter the game with a 5-2 record, led by one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses helmed by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Their defense has been up and down, but it has also exceeded expectations, holding opponents to 20 points or under in over half of the Lions’ games this season. Coming off a brutal 6-38 loss to the Ravens last week, the Lions are hoping to get back to their high-scoring ways this week on MNF.

The Raiders are impressively 3-4 after struggling mightily on offense all season. They’ve only put up over 20 points in one game so far, a 21-17 victory over the Patriots in Week 6. Like the Lions, the Raiders have also been inconsistent on defense, allowing anywhere from 13 to 38 points in games this season. The similarities don’t end there: Las Vegas is coming off an embarrassing loss themselves, a 12-30 drubbing against the Bears last week.

How to watch Lions vs. Raiders

Date: Monday, October 30

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Live stream: ESPN+, NFL+ (mobile devices only)

Odds and predictions for Lions vs. Raiders

Point spread: Lions -7.5

O/U: 46.5

Moneyline: Lions -360, Raiders +285

Pick against the spread

The Lions are the better team on paper here, and they’ll probably win — but I don’t expect them to cover. The 7.5-point spread here is generous for a team that lost by 32 last week, and I fully expect the Raiders to make a game out of it against Detroit. Las Vegas is expected to get starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in their lineup after he missed last week’s game with injury, while receiver Davante Adams and pass-rusher Maxx Crosby are forces of nature at their positions on offense and defense, respectively. Detroit’s depth-heavy approach should still result in a win over the Raiders’ top-heavy roster, but still expect this to be an entertaining matchup.

The pick: Raiders +7.5

Point total

18. That’s the total points scored between the Lions and Raiders combined in their losses last week. Detroit’s quarterback Jared Goff has hit a rough patch over his past few games while the Raiders have struggled to do much of anything on offense all season, regardless of who’s at quarterback. There’s some favorable matchups on offense this week for both teams, meaning the point total will probably jump past 18, but not 46.5.

The pick: Under 46.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.