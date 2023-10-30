Best of the Week 7 BTSC Open Threads

Coming up short 20-10 in a game where the Steelers faced both the Jaguars and the Zebras was a frustrating way to spend three hours on Sunday. To inject some levity into the frustration, you can always count on the commenters in the BTSC Open Threads. Open Threads are the place to go to tell the world your opinion that the Steelers are going to the Super Bowl, or that they belong in the toilet bowl, or to just comment on the game’s action. During a loss, the comments tend to get more sarcastic and humorous. Sunday’s game gave us plenty of good samples of the BTSC crowd’s yuk-yuks. Those with an asterisk made it to the poll at the end of the article. Vote for your favorite in the poll and share in the comment section.

1st Half

After a questionable Pass Interference penalty put Jacksonville into field goal range: *Steel34Defense—Who had the refs scoring the first points of the game?

AK43— DJ fell down, and the ball should have been intercepted. Pittsblitz56—Nobody can catch Pickett today, thank god for the last one

Pittsblitz56—3 and out - drink AK43—Don’t do that! Think of your liver! NHSteelersFan—I will be drunk by Q2

Referring to how few plays the Steelers ran due to all the three-and-outs: Pittsblitz56—At this rate we will finally get out of the Canada scripted plays around the end of the half

After TJ Watt batted down a Trevor Lawrence pass: Steel34Defense—TJ Swatt!!!

Steel34Defense—Defense held to FG each time. Can we get a 1st down on offense?*NHSteelersFan—It’s not the fourth quarter yet

On a special teamer being asked to play defense due to injuries: diehardsteelerfan625—What is Miles Killebrew doing there? *Pittsblitz56 nothing

RenoSteelersFan—Look at Tomlin calling a timeout at the end of a half to try and score more points. kdsteel—For which team?

AK43— Refs 6, Jaguars 3, Steelers 3.

Steel34Defense—Refs clearly trying to spot it short by 2 yards and even New York calling in to say, “Guys you can’t make it that obvious the down maker was right there.”

BESD1-—Canada by the numbers (if my tally is correct)41 regular season games: 23/41scoreless first quarters and 19/41 first half without an Offensive TD RenoSteelersFan—Why would you do that to yourself?

2nd Half

When Jacksonville threw a challenge flag after a Pickens catch at the sideline: NHSteelersFan—Why the f didn’t they hurry up and snap the ball? *NAS204PSU—Wondering the same, Canada still waiting to decide who to jet sweep to

SteelerSinceBirth—Shanks Harvin. Appreciate it

After a Mitch Trubisky pass into triple coverage was intercepted: oldiowasteel—For those who wonder why Canada never calls for passes down the middle; now you know the rest of the story. kdsteel—Because Qbs can’t read defenses?

JV2K13—I turned the game off...I hope Mitch Trubisky steps on a Lego. What an absolute clown. jdrau57—I hope Mitch’s kids left a whole set of Legos out. *JV2K13—If there are at least 3 of them he’ll go right at them

A sincere thanks to all for adding some laughter to the viewing experience!