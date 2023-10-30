Terrible Towel Tales: Pickens’ immaturity a problem?

Welcome to the Terrible Towel Tales, where we’ll highlight some of the latest stories permeating Steelers media for your reading pleasure every Monday through Saturday. In today’s news…

Mike Tomlin needs to have a stern talk to his young wide receiver, George Pickens. His immaturity costs the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second straight week — this time with significantly more significant consequences. Although the NFL has loved fining the Steelers for dumb stuff this season, it’s not something he’ll be fined for. Like Chase Claypool’s celebrating a first down as the clock ran down, Pickens celebrated a then-ruled catch. What he should’ve done was hurry up to the line so the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t have time to challenge. Instead, with more time to get the call from upstairs to throw the challenge flag, the play was reviewed and ruled a no-catch, forcing Pittsburgh to punt. With the ball back, Jacksonville took no time to get downfield, no thanks to a huge catch and score by running back Travis Etienne.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s status for Thursday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans is “up in the air” after he suffered a rib injury during Sunday’s 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter noted the team wants to see how the signal-caller is feeling on Monday. The second-year player took a hard hit late in the first half: He was later ruled out. Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett, although there was only one play before the end of the half. Despite initially being expected to return in the second half, Pickett was not available. Pickett also suffered a knee injury during Pittsburgh’s Week 4 game against the Houston Texans and was replaced by Trubisky. Fortunately for the quarterback and team, he avoided a significant injury, which became apparent when he played the next game.