Steelers injury updates: Kenny Pickett will be a game-time decision, Cam Heyward could return

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 9 with just days to prepare as they are set to take on the Tennessee Titans at home on Thursday Night Football. Ahead of the game, HC Mike Tomlin provided some injury updates ahead of that showdown, having lost two key starters in Week 8’s loss to the Jaguars, including quarterback Kenny Pickett and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick was again confirmed to have a hamstring injury, declared out for Week 9 by Tomlin, though he noted an exact timeline for his return is unclear.

Tomlin noted that Pickett, who was ruled out with a rib injury in Week 8, had not suffered any structural damage, leaving the door open for him to play, though he’ll be a “game time type decision” based on his comfort level and practices through the week.

Tomlin noted several other players sustained “bumps and bruises,” in Week 8, including safety Damontae Kazee (injury unknown), who would be estimated as “limited” if the team were to practice today even if they wouldn’t be limited in a game setting.

On a more positive front, Tomlin mentioned the potential for DT Cam Heyward and RB Anthony McFarland to return to action this week, both still on injured reserve, though their 21-day practice windows have already been activated. Heyward has been out since Week 1 with a groin injury that aggravated a sports hernia injury he had previously managed, opting to undergo corrective surgery, though he officially returned to practice ahead of Week 8.