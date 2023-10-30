 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minkah Fitzpatrick is out vs. Titans

The All-Pro safety injured his hamstring Sunday

By Jarrett Bailey
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Minkah Fitzpatrick has officially been ruled out for Thursday’s Week 9 contest against the Titans.

Fitzpatrick injured his hamstring against the Jaguars in Week 8, and there is not yet a timetable for his return.

Fitzpatrick has the most All-Pro selections amongst safeties since 2019 with three, and the Steelers will have to get production out of Keeanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, and Miles Killebrew in his absence.

