Minkah Fitzpatrick is out vs. Titans

Minkah Fitzpatrick has officially been ruled out for Thursday’s Week 9 contest against the Titans.

Minkah Fitzpatrick is OUT against the Titans. Not sure on the timetable of his return, but he is out Thursday. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) October 30, 2023

Fitzpatrick injured his hamstring against the Jaguars in Week 8, and there is not yet a timetable for his return.

Fitzpatrick has the most All-Pro selections amongst safeties since 2019 with three, and the Steelers will have to get production out of Keeanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, and Miles Killebrew in his absence.